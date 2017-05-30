Now that clubs have set their rosters for 2017, I'm ready to rank the five best teams in the NFL. I rank them in ascending order. 5. Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, the Steelers offense ranked 7th in the NFL without wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who was suspended all year. Bryant averages 17.3 yards per reception and one touchdown every 5.4 catches. The NFL reinstated him on April 25. He will hurt defenses who double-cover...