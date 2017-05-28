SANTA CLARA Kyle Shanahan will retain the role he held the past nine seasons in his first year as head coach of the 49ers.Shanahan eschewed the formality of naming an offensive coordinator because he will keep those duties for himself. Still, Shanahan made it clear that he alone will not be able to fix the 49ers offense.Shanahan has assembled a supporting cast that he said makes him comfortable to delegate responsibilities whenever his attention has to be focused on something other than the teams offense.