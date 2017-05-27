Peters was a 7-year-old die-hard who was overwhelmed when Joe Montana, sidelined after back surgery, shared an elevator ride with him and his mom at Candlestick Park in 1986. Peters, now the 49ers' vice president of player personnel, recalled his reaction to the unexpected sight of Montana, whose poster hung in his bedroom in Cupertino. General manager John Lynch made the Broncos' director of college scouting his first hire on Lynch's second day on the job. [...] as Lynch's right-hand man, he's a powerful figure in a regime tasked with finding the next Steve Young (Peters got his autograph at a training camp) and Brent Jones (the tight end whose jersey number — 84 — Peters wore in high school and junior college when he played the same position). Unlike Lynch, who played for Bill Walsh at Stanford, and head coach Kyle Shanahan, whose, dad, Mike, was the offensive coordinator on the 49ers' last Super Bowl team, the masses can relate to Peters' connection to the franchise. Hear Peters discuss his childhood passion long enough and it's easy to forget he's one of the NFL's top young executives and owner of three Super Bowl rings from his tenures with two marquee franchises:...