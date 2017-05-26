6
sharesShare this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share this on Google+ Share this on Tumblr Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via SMS Share via Email
SANTA CLARA Part of what I enjoy as a sports writer is to bring you, the reader, places you can't go. Places like the 49ers practice field. To make you feel you're standing on the sideline watching practice with me. For the past couple years, though, there hasn't been much to watch. In 2015, we had Jim Tomsula who seemed to think the most important aspect of practice was players...