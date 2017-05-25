Shortly after 49ers general manager John Lynch was hired in January, he was on the phone with Broncos executive Adam Peters, whom Lynch eventually hired on his second full day on the job. Yes, Peters, the 49ers vice president of player personnel, was championing Foster four months ago and Lynch also fell for the Alabama inside linebacker before his first draft. The 49ers, of course, selected Foster, ranked third on their draft board, with the No. 31 pick. Foster fell to them because of injury and off-the-field concerns that gained momentum leading up to the draft. [...] the 49ers, who selected Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas at No. 3 overall, maintained their high level of interest in Foster.