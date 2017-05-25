Wednesday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. EST, roughly 50 people met outside NFL headquarters in New York City to protest the league's supposed blackball of Colin Kaepernick. The protest was organized by Kevin Livingston, the president of a non-profit organization called "100 suits for a 100 men," which gives suits to parolees who need them for job interviews. Kaepernick recently donated 50 suits to this organization. Among the people who attended...