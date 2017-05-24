On April 28, Vance McDonald's mom, Beverly, approached her son with some shocking news: According to a report, the 49ers were shopping McDonald in trade talks during the NFL draft. On Tuesday, the tight end who signed a five-year contract extension in December was asked about his initial reaction to the bombshell. [...] a few hours after he delivered the speech, the best man heard a speech, of sorts, from new head coach Kyle Shanahan to explain why he was candidate to be an odd man out. Shanahan has told reporters the 49ers were initially approached by another team about trading McDonald and they subsequently inquired with other teams to gauge their interest in the 2013 second-round pick. Shanahan said the 49ers viewed it as an opportunity to upgrade the roster and he clearly expressed the same sentiments to McDonald. McDonald has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent hands during his career, although he posted career-highs in yards (391), touchdowns (4) and yards per reception (16.4) in 11 games last year.