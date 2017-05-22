Different frames, same fire The physical differences between the 49ers' rookie defensive lineman (6-foot-3, 273 pounds) and wide receiver (5-8, 181) are obvious, but their similarity in one department - their passion for football - is part of what made them so appealing to the 49ers. Here are Peters' thoughts on Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick from Stanford, and Taylor, a fifth-round selection from Louisiana Tech. On Thomas' intangibles: Solomon and (running back) Christian McCaffrey are talked about at Stanford in the same breath as being alpha leaders, the hardest workers on the team, love football and do all the little things to get better. On Thomas' ability: As a player, he's a big-time mismatch inside with his combination of his size and athleticism. On where Thomas will play in the NFL: That's up for the coaches, I guess. On Taylor's work ethic: The thing that set him apart is just his overall knowledge and dedication to the game: On if Taylor will need to tone down his willingness to seek out contact in the NFL: That's probably not my area of expertise - that's more the coaches.