Colin Kaepernick is unemployed because he's channeling Donald Trump. The NFL isn't blackballing him. Don't even go there. Before I get to what I mean about Kaepernick and Trump, let me address this supposed black ball. Some members of the media would have you believe all 32 NFL franchises are whispering to each other not to sign Kaepernick because he didn't stand for the National Anthem. Seems highly unlikely. Click...