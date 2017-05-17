When the 49ers made Solomon Thomas their top pick in the recent NFL draft, they acquired not only a talented defensive lineman but a versatile one.In San Francisco's new 4-3 base scheme under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Thomas should be able to play both defensive end and tackle. As Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News wrote, "It was a no-brainer for (GM John) Lynch to use the No. 3 overall pick on Stanford's Solomon Thomas, a Michael Bennett-like outside-inside freak. Saleh knows he can play Thomas at either end or tackle and get production."Thomas' head coach at Stanford, David Shaw, reinforced that idea in an interview Tuesday with a writer from the 49ers website."This is an explosive interior pass rusher, which can't be undersold," Shaw said. "We all think about rushing the passer off the edge, but if you've got a legitimate big-time interior rusher, quarterbacks have a hard time stepping up in the pocket. He will get the quarterback off of his spot and make him uncomfortable."Shaw says, too, that Thomas is equally effective against the run as the pass. He knows Thomas will have to adapt to a new level of play, but is confident he will succeed."You want to have a strong...