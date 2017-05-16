No, Carlos Hyde does NOT fit Kyle Shanahan's offense. Here's why: Reason No. 1: Hyde's career rushing average is 3.1 yards per carry when the quarterback is under center, which is where is he is most of the time in Shanahan's offense. Reason No. 2: Hyde lacks the vision the vision to find running lanes in Shanahan's outside-zone running scheme and is more suited to run through predetermined holes. Reason No....