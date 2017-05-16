The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly emerged as the first team to show interest in former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.Seahawks general manager John Schneider reached out to Kaepernicks agent on Friday, Mike Silver of the NFL Network reported. Agents Jeffrey Nalley and Sean Kiernan began representing Kaepernick at the end of last season.Seattle has interest in Kaepernick to serve as Russell Wilsons backup, according to the report. The Seahawks have three quarterbacks on the roster: Wilson, and second-year players Trevone Boykin and Jake Heaps.