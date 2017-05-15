On May 5, I made national news when I broke the story that 49ers outside linebacker Aaron Lynch is "a cool 20 pounds overweight." Now, you can see for yourself. The 49ers just released a slow-motion video of Lynch reporting to this week's offseason workout program, and he looks like an offensive lineman. Check him out below at the three-second mark. 😀 it's Monday and another week of the offseason program starts...