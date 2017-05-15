Ironman former 49ers offensive lineman Len Rohde dies Len Rohde, an ironman offensive lineman who shares the 49ers' record for consecutive games played, died Saturday night at 79. Mr. Rohde spent his 15-year career (1960-74), with the 49ers and played in 208 straight games. Mr. Rohde replaced St. Clair and impressed the coaching staff by holding his own against Rams defensive end Deacon Jones, a future Hall of Famer, he told the San Jose Mercury News in 2013. In 1970, Mr. Rohde was named to the Pro Bowl and the 49ers went 10-3-1 and won their first division title before losing to the Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game.