I predict the 49ers will win nine games next season, but ESPN's Todd McShay predicts they will win far fewer and pick second in the 2018 draft. With the second pick, McShay believes the 49ers will take Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. Here's what McShay writes about Allen: "Allen is very physically gifted, but he needs to improve his decision-making and be a little more consistent with his footwork. He has...