At Colorado, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon blossomed into a playmaker.This past season as a senior, he broke up a nation-leading 22 passes, was in on 23 tackles, had an interception, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble. As a junior, he had 36 stops and two interceptions.Now, the third-round pick of the 49ers has signed his rookie deal with the team that reportedly will pay him $465,000 in 2017.It's possible, too, that Witherspoon could compete for a starting job. The starting corners at this point would appear to be Rashard Robinson and Dontae Johnson, but Witherspoon has some special attributes. As Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com noted Monday, Robinson seems a lock to start on one side, but the other side where Johnson is deemed the leader "is still a major question mark.""Witherspoon could force his way into the mix if he proves that he can be a much better tackler than he was in college," wrote Wagoner.The NFL.com scouting report on Witherspoon before the draft, in fact, indicated that Witherspoon wasn't an impressive hitter or tackler against the run. It noted he was "almost always in a state of retreat" on running plays his way.Yet Witherspoon has terrific size (6-foot-3),...