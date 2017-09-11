LB Ray-Ray Armstrong

LB NaVorro Bowman

DL DeForest Buckner

LB Reuben Foster

WR Marquise Goodwin

C Daniel Kilgore

TE George Kittle

S Jaquiski Tartt

DL Solomon Thomas

A number of San Francisco 49ers players spoke to the media within the Levi's Stadium locker room following Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Below are some postgame quotes provided by the 49ers' Communications department."Yes. I was a starter last year. It is nothing new to me. We just have to go back and continue to do what we do and play fundamental football and we will be fine.""They are a pretty good team. They have some good athletes on that side of the ball. There are always areas where we could have been better, but they are a good team and they have good players over there. They gave us their best effort.""He is a good player. He is a dynamic player. He makes good cuts. I'm looking forward to seeing how he is going to play for the rest of the season.""You just don't want to see that. You prepare so much with one guy and then it being his first game, a lot of things went through my mind for him, personally and us as a team. That is the worst part about this game. Injuries are 100 percent and the next man has to be ready, but he seems fine.""Competitors get excited to always get better, always come back and prove themselves, to whoever thinks less of you. I think that is what this team has to do. Get right back in the lab and not let this hamper us as a group, as an individual, at all. We have to come back to work ready to go and understand that it is a long season.""A bunch of us still have to watch the film and come back in ready to fix the things tomorrow that we messed up. As a whole, we kind of controlled the run game throughout the game. We just have to get home on passing downs. Like I said, we've just got to watch the film and learn.""Injury bug. I told him when he was on the bench take it a day at a time. The competitive nature in all of us makes us want to get back out there and play. I told him it's a long season, so he's just got to get that thing right.""He's a competitive guy. He couldn't be out there with his brothers so he wanted to support. I respect him for that.""No. I can see the direction this team is going to go. Obviously there are things we've got to fix, but as a defense we did all right. Like I said, there's stuff we have to fix, but I like the direction this team is going. I know [49ers head coach Kyle] coach Shanahan is going to get that offense going. We're trusting in the system and we're going to come back next week rolling.""Compared to last year, yeah, of course. Obviously they still got over 100 yards. We're shooting for less than 100. Like I said, we've got to watch that film and see what happened. We've got to take it a day at a time. Next week we're going to come out rolling.""I felt great. It's sad that I had a nick in the ankle. That was disappointing. Overall I think the defense when we came out, we had the right mindset.""It was hurting, but as the game went on it started getting looser and better.""It was hard watching the players out there, having fun and playing football. But at the end of the day, like a lot of guys harped on me about it, it's a long season. You've got to do what's right and what's best for yourself and the team, just knowing they're going to need you in the future.""Yeah, I wanted to get back out there. You know how it is when an injury occurs. When a couple of hours start passing by, you start getting that feeling back.""I need to get more. It's calling me. It's calling for me. It was a great game plan, how we prepared for it. I knew it was coming. Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton is great at checking down. When he sees something, he has great reactions to do something else. I really wasn't expecting the ball to go straight to me.""I don't know, I guess we'll see how the tape goes. I know I had some missed opportunities and miscommunications. We could've played better as a whole.""The reaction was, 'Thank God, we thought it was your knee.' The way the landing was and the plant was, they thought it was my knee.""Twenty-four-hour rule. I have a beautiful wife and a great family that I get to go home to tonight and get my mind off of the game and the loss. I'll come back tomorrow, watch the film and prepare for Seattle.""I can't speak for Brian. He's a great friend of mine, but I can't speak for him. He did throw the ball to me. I know we'll have many more opportunities because I'm fast, and I'm going to keep running fast and keep getting open. We're just going to get the timing right and work on little things. It's just playing together as a team and keeping our morale and energy up. That's what I think will be a big difference maker.""Nobody likes to lose. I'm humbled by this. I needed this to get this out of the way early. I know how to work coming in tomorrow to prepare for Seattle. Like I said, you don't want to lose in this situation, but you win some and you lose some. I have to come back stronger. I will come back stronger. The team will come back stronger. We'll dominate and do what we need to do.""I think the offense as a whole needs to execute. I can speak for the offensive line, but [QB] Brian [Hoyer] got hit too many times. I think anybody standing back there would be uncomfortable. He just got touched too many times. I don't think there was any confusion on the gameplan. I think everybody was dialed in. We'll look at it and watch the film to see what the problem was. After looking at it, I'm sure there will be technique and some things that we can get better at this week. It's game one, but we have to get it right for game two.""Anytime you step on the field, you are playing to win. That's the disappointing thing, just walking away with a loss in Week 1 in head coach Kyle Shanahan's first head coaching game. Our priority every game is to win. Regardless of what season we've had in the past, it's 2017 with a whole new roster, whole new coaching staff, and our goal every game is to win. So yes, I'm upset and surprised. We have to get ready. Our goal is to win every game.""That's big time from your head coach. As an offensive lineman, you want your head coach to do that. We didn't do it. It's very upsetting when you don't get the job done. When he puts the trust in the offensive line's back, it's hard. We're going to have to check ourselves and get prepared for this week. There are going to be some humbling experiences the next couple of days.""We've got to come back together, look at the film, try to get better and look at our mistakes. It's on to the next one. One day at a time. You've got 24 hours to think about this one, then you've got to flush it and focus on the next game. We're looking forward to playing Seattle and looking forward to getting on to this next week.""We've been together since the spring so we've gotten chances to run routes together, get on timing. We went down to Texas and ran routes there before camp. I think for timing, we're working on it and I think it's going to come. I think it is there for a lot of things. We've just got to keep grinding and keep pushing.""Yes and no. I've got to know my stuff. They're relying on me. I'm not going to use me being a rookie as an excuse. I take full responsibility for wasting a timeout on that one drive. That's on me. That's just something that I have to focus on. I have to get back into the playbook and into our game plan so that mistake never happens again.""Sacks are drive-killers. We've just got to try to do better. That's all you can do. You've got to come together as a team like you said. You've got to look at our mistakes, what they capitalized on, and make sure we don't do that again.""One hundred percent. The fact that Coach Shanahan keeps us on the field to do that mean he believes we're going to make those and we've got to. He's putting his trust in us so we've got to perform for him. We're going to look at what we did wrong and we're going to come back and get those next week.""We have to go back and watch film and see the mistakes that we made and try to get better.""First I want to thank god and thank the 49ers for giving me the opportunity to play and to be able to start. It was just a good defensive play call by [defensive coordinator Robert] Saleh. We expected pass and I just was able to make a play.""Like I said, we just want to get back and watch film to see where we made mistakes and correct them.""I feel like we played really well and also we gave up some big plays. Once we look at film we will see what happened and get better.""It was great to play against Christian. He's a great player, and he obviously showed it today. They have a great team. I'm glad to get the first game out of the way, and now I know what I need to improve on. It will be fun getting better this next week and getting ready for Seattle.""I didn't even notice. I was just trying to do my job and play for my team. After the game I'll talk about it with him, call and laugh about it and have a good time. Right now, it's just time to improve on this game and improve on myself and my play and how I need to do better for this team.""I thought the defense played well as a whole. We definitely need to do better on turnovers, but we're a great defense. We can prove it and we can show it. It's going to be a long, fun year with these guys.""You know, I was nervous, but it's a blessing to play this game. It's a dream come true. I always get nervous excitement."