On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers lost 23-3 to the Carolina Panthers in both teams' season opener. For head coach Kyle Shanahan, it was his first game as a head coach. He is known as an offensive genius but his offense, which is a work in progress, accomplished very little on Sunday.Shanahan has a message for the Niner Faithful. He wants you to stick with him and the 49ers and believes things will get turned around. Shanahan was asked how he felt about the number of empty seats at Levi's Stadium for Sunday's game."I didn't notice the attendance of anything but I thought the fans were great," Shanahan said. "Came out early in the game and I thought they were loud. I heard all of them early. I don't think we gave them much to cheer for in the second half so definitely can't blame them for that. Definitely want them to stick with us."I think this has been a great fan base for a long time. I think it still is. They haven't had a lot to cheer about recently but I can promise them we're doing everything we can, working as hard as we can to change that and we're going to do it as soon as we possibly can."The 49ers have another tough opponent coming up. They travel to Seattle, Washington to face the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, September 17.