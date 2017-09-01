140
The San Francisco 49ers have started their 53-man roster cut-down. Below is a list of the players that are being let go by the 49ers. It will be updated as roster moves are reported. The 49ers have until Saturday at 1 p.m. PT to get down to the 53-man roster limit. No roster moves that took place prior to Thursday's final preseason game are included within this list.
Released or Waived
QB Matt Barkley
C/G Tim Barnes
RB Kapri Bibbs
CB Will Davis
DL Leger Douzable
OL Andrew Gardner
OL Andrew Lauderdale
FB Tyler McCloskey
WR Louis Murphy
WR Tim Patrick
OL Norman Price
K Nick Rose
LB Shayne Skov
S Vinnie Sunseri
RB Tim Hightower
Waived/Injured
CB Prince Charles Iworah
CB Will Redmond
Upcoming Key Deadlines
Saturday, September 2
Players that fall into the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness categories must be identified by 1 p.m. PT
Sunday, September 3
NFL clubs may claim players that were waived by other teams until 9 a.m. PT
Sunday, September 3
NFL clubs may begin establishing a practice squad of 10 eligible players starting at 10 a.m. PT
Sunday, September 10
Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers, regular-season opener, Levi's Stadium, 1:25 p.m. PT