Released or Waived

Waived/Injured

Upcoming Key Deadlines

The San Francisco 49ers have started their 53-man roster cut-down. Below is a list of the players that are being let go by the 49ers. It will be updated as roster moves are reported. The 49ers have until Saturday at 1 p.m. PT to get down to the 53-man roster limit. No roster moves that took place prior to Thursday's final preseason game are included within this list.QB Matt BarkleyC/G Tim BarnesRB Kapri BibbsCB Will DavisDL Leger DouzableOL Andrew GardnerOL Andrew LauderdaleFB Tyler McCloskeyWR Louis MurphyWR Tim PatrickOL Norman PriceK Nick RoseLB Shayne SkovS Vinnie SunseriRB Tim HightowerCB Prince Charles IworahCB Will RedmondPlayers that fall into the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness categories must be identified by 1 p.m. PTNFL clubs may claim players that were waived by other teams until 9 a.m. PTNFL clubs may begin establishing a practice squad of 10 eligible players starting at 10 a.m. PTCarolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers, regular-season opener, Levi's Stadium, 1:25 p.m. PT