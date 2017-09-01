QB C.J. Beathard

WR Victor Bolden

CB Asa Jackson

A number of San Francisco 49ers players spoke to the media within the Levi's Stadium locker room following Thursday's 23-13 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Below are some postgame quotes provided by the 49ers Communications department."No, I didn't. It didn't really cross my mind. If I didn't think I could make that guy miss, I probably would have tried to slide, but I felt like I could make him miss and it worked.""Honestly, I was kind of surprised like 'Man, I can't believe I just scored.' I was tired and then a bunch of guys came over and jumped on me. I was out of breath, but it was really exciting.""I don't think I've ever had a touchdown run that long.""No, that's just something that when you run and scramble, it's kind of on the spot. It's part of the game, getting hit and having to move in the pocket and make plays. It all depends on every play.""Just how to get through progressions. First off, I had to learn the offense and think how he thinks as much as possible because it's his offense. He goes through every play in his head just as a quarterback would. You want to try and be on the same page as he is and think like him, so we're on the same page as much as possible.""It feels really good. The credit goes to the blockers, man. They did a good job both times out there, and opening the hole for me. My whole time was to take advantage of every opportunity. I did that both chances.""It's like [San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan] coach Shanahan says, 'No day is more important than the other.' To earn a spot on the team it all started in practice since day one. To put a lot of good things on tape, and continue to do well in the game, as well.""I'm just thankful to God and thankful for this opportunity from this team. If anybody knows, I wasn't signed until early August. Just getting this opportunity this last month has been incredible. It's something that I'm not taking for granted. All of the glory goes to God. I've been praying for something like this for a long time, and I'm just thankful.""That's not my job. My job is to just make plays and let the cards fall where they may. I tried to do my best tonight, and I can honestly say I left it all out there on the field. Whatever happens, after that is just going to happen.""Absolutely. I'm still learning. I've been fortunate enough that we have some great coaches here that have done a great job getting me up-to-speed as fast as I can. This is a new scheme for me. I've never played in a scheme like this in my five years before this, but I love it. It's pretty corner-friendly."