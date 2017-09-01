126
With Thursday being the final preseason game before the NFL season starts, it's no surprise the San Francisco 49ers will be sitting the majority of their starting lineup with the exception of Eli Harold. There are 29 inactive 49ers heading into tonight
San Francisco 49ers Inactives:
QB Brian Hoyer
WR Marquise Goodwin
WR Pierre Garçon
S Eric Reid
S Jimmie Ward
CB Rashard Robinson
CB Dontae Johnson
CB K'Waun Williams
FB Kyle Juszczyk
DE Elvis Dumervil
G Brandon Fusco
C Daniel Kilgore
G Zane Beadles
OT Trent Brown
TE George Kittle
DT Earl Mitchell
DL Arik Armstead
DE Tank Carradine
DE Ronald Blair
DT DeForest Buckner
LB Reuben Foster
LB NaVorro Bowman
RB Carlos Hyde
DL Solomon Thomas
WR Aaron Burbridge
OT Joe Staley
CB Will Redmond
LB Brock Coyle
G Joshua Garnett