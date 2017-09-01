With Thursday being the final preseason game before the NFL season starts, it's no surprise the San Francisco 49ers will be sitting the majority of their starting lineup with the exception of Eli Harold. There are 29 inactive 49ers heading into tonightSan Francisco 49ers Inactives:QB Brian HoyerWR Marquise GoodwinWR Pierre GarçonS Eric ReidS Jimmie WardCB Rashard RobinsonCB Dontae JohnsonCB K'Waun WilliamsFB Kyle JuszczykDE Elvis DumervilG Brandon FuscoC Daniel KilgoreG Zane BeadlesOT Trent BrownTE George KittleDT Earl MitchellDL Arik ArmsteadDE Tank CarradineDE Ronald BlairDT DeForest BucknerLB Reuben FosterLB NaVorro BowmanRB Carlos HydeDL Solomon ThomasWR Aaron BurbridgeOT Joe StaleyCB Will RedmondLB Brock CoyleG Joshua Garnett