The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, August 31 at 7:00 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast live on KPIX 5 in the Bay Area and ABC 7 in Los Angeles. You can also watch online via NFL Game Pass, which requires a subscription.
Below is a list of the local stations carrying the broadcast, courtesy of information found on 506 Sports.
San Francisco Broadcast
Broadcast crew: Ted Robinson, Tim Ryan, Dennis O'Donnell
KPIX (CBS/5 - San Francisco)
KOVR (CBS/13 - Sacramento)
KION (CBS/46 - Monterey CA)
KSBY (NBC/6 - San Luis Obispo CA)
KFRE (CW/59 - Fresno)
KERO (ABC/23 - Bakersfield)
KOLO (ABC/8 - Reno NV)
KCVU (FOX/30 - Chico CA)
KBVU (FOX/29 - Eureka CA)
KMVU (FOX/26 - Medford OR)
KVAL (CBS/13 - Eugene OR)
KTVZ (NBC/21 - Bend OR)
KITV (ABC/4 - Honolulu) [tape delay]
Los Angeles Broadcast
Broadcast crew: Spero Dedes, Dan Fouts, Alex Flanagan
KABC (ABC/7 - Los Angeles)
KFMB (CBS/8 - San Diego)
KLAS (CBS/8 - Las Vegas)
KMIR (NBC/6 - Palm Springs)
KBAK (CBS/29 - Bakersfield)
KSEE (NBC/24 - Fresno)
KSWT (CBS/13 - Yuma AZ)
KUCW (CW/30 - Salt Lake City)
Replay Schedule
NFL Network will broadcast replays of the game on the following dates:
Friday, August 31 at 11:00 p.m. PT
Saturday, September 2 at 9:00 p.m. PT
West Coast Radio (49ers)
Broadcast crew: Bob Fitzgerald, Keena Turner
KNBR (680 AM - San Francisco)
KGO (810 AM - San Francisco)
KSAN (107.7 FM - San Francisco)
KGEO (1230 AM - Bakersfield)
KTHU (100.7 FM - Chico)
KATA (1340 AM - Eureka / Arcata)
KFIG (1430 AM - Fresno)
KNCO (830 AM - Grass Valley)
KRKC (1490 AM - King City)
KESP (970 AM - Modesto)
KION (1460 AM - Monterey / Salinas)
KPRL (1230 AM - Paso Robles)
KKXS (96.1 FM - Redding)
KCTC (1320 AM - Sacramento)
KKJL (1400 AM - San Luis Obispo)
KJDX (93.3 FM - Susanville)
KLAA (830 AM - Los Angeles)
KFSQ (1270 AM - Palm Springs)
KICE (940 AM - Bend, OR)
KCOE (94.9 FM - Bend, OR)
KURY (95.3 FM - Brookings, OR)
KORE (1050 AM - Eugene, OR)
KAGO (1150 AM - Klamath Falls, OR)
KBOY (95.7 FM - Medford, OR)
KUIK (1360 AM - Portland, OR)
KMZQ (670 AM - Las Vegas, NV)
KBZZ (1270 AM - Reno, NV)
KBZZ (96.1 FM - Reno, NV)
KHKA (1500 AM - Honolulu, HI)
KPUA (670 AM - Hilo, HI)
KAOI (1110 AM - Maui, HI)
West Coast Radio (Chargers)
Broadcast crew: Matt Smith, Nick Hardwick
KFI (640 AM - Los Angeles)
KGB (101.5 AM - San Diego)
KLSD (1360 AM - San Diego)
KNWZ (970 AM - Palm Springs)
KALZ (1400 AM - Fresno)
KBFP (800 AM - Bakersfield)
KNWH (94.3 FM - Yucca Valley)
KRAK (910 AM - Victorville/Hesperia)
KATY (101.3 FM - San Bernardino)
KRLV (98.9 FM - Las Vegas, NV)
KPLY (630 AM - Reno, NV)
49ers Webzone Coverage
Saturday's game will be covered by 49ers Webzone on this site and our social media pages primarily by writer Justin Wong (@JustTheWest).
Series Highlights
Preseason Matchups: 45
Preseason Series: 49ers lead series 25-20
First Preseason Meeting: 8/3/68, Chargers win, 30-18, at SD
Last Preseason Meeting: 9/1/16, 49ers win, 31-21, at SD
Current Streak: Won 7
Longest 49ers Win Streak: 7 (9/2/10 - present)
Longest Chargers Win Streak: 4 (8/15/81 - 8/18/84)
Most 49ers Points: 41 (8/29/13): 49ers win, 41-6, at SD
Most Chargers Points: 35 (8/18/84): Chargers win, 35-15, at SD
49ers Shutouts: None
Chargers Shutouts: None