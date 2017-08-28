San Francisco 49ers veteran tackle Joe Staley left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half with a knee injury. He was replaced by second-year player John Theus. Staley remained on the sidelines following his exit from the game and didn't appear to be showing any signs of pain. The team's medical staff didn't seem too concerned.Following the 32-31 loss, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan also did not seem too concerned about the injury and felt that it was nothing serious. Of course, the team will run their typical barrage of tests on Staley on Monday following their arrival home."I think Joe's going to be alright," Shanahan said. "We'll look at him more tomorrow. He definitely wanted to come back in and there was something up with him. We'll check on him more but I feel pretty optimistic about him."It is likely that Staley will have two weeks to rest as the team closes out the preseason and prepares for the Carolina Panthers on September 10. Regardless of his health, Staley was unlikely to play during the team's final preseason game on Thursday – a home matchup against the San Diego Chargers.