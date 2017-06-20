40
49ers.com Senior Reporter Joe Fann is on with Al and Zain to talk about his life with the Niners, working with the new regime, and what to expect from the team in 2017.
Joe is about as close to the action as you can get. We get the inside scoop on what it's like to be there each day and how Joe got his start. Fans have already received a good look at what it was like for the coaches and executives inside the draft room. Joe gives us an inside look at what it was like covering the draft for 49ers Studios and 49ers.com this year.
Joe also touches on the fantastic job that the new staff has done at attracting young talent and the trust that general manager John Lynch and others have among the players. Those on the roster are buying into what the team is looking to do and it shows. Even the feeling in the building has changed as the team and staff are excited about what is to come.
The trio also breaks down camp battles, make roster predictions, and talk about team expectations. Joe is also shocked to find someone who actually hates the Seattle Mariners.
Listen to the audio below, from our dedicated podcast page, on iTunes, Google Play, or SoundCloud.