San Francisco 49ers' safety Jimmie Ward was interviewed be 49ers.com on Thursday. During the interview, Ward was asked about how organized team activities (OTAs) have been so far.
"Everything is going good," Ward said. "A couple of things here and there, but otherwise, everything is going great."
49ers' team reporter Keiana Martin then asked Ward about the transition from cornerback to safety for this year. "Transitioning from corner to safety is about communication," Ward responded. "Going into this year right now, I have to be loud and vocal."
The conversation quickly shifted to Ward's fit as a single-high safety in new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's 4-3 hybrid defensive scheme and Ward highlighted his tackling ability as his best NFL attribute.
"Basically just, you know, running to the ball and always going after the ball too," Ward said. "One of my biggest, I want to say, key factors of being in the NFL so far is tackling. That's something that I do and am pretty good at."
During his career, Ward has amassed 130 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and 20 passes defensed in his 18 starts. Despite his frame (5'11, 193 lb.) and strengths against the passing game, Ward still believes his biggest strength is tackling.
Having played safety for Northern Illinois, Ward feels that he was a great tackler and still is as a pro.