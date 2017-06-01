1
The San Francisco 49ers held their "2017 State of the Franchise" event on Wednesday night. It gave season ticket holders the opportunity to hear numerous representatives from the team answer questions from moderators Kate Scott and Time Ryan, as well as submitted questions from the fanbase. The 2-hour town hall style event took place at the Santa Clara Convention Center and was streamed like from the 49ers' official website, app, Facebook page, and Twitter.
The 49ers representatives included the following from the front office and management:
- CEO Jed York
- General manager John Lynch
- President Al Guido
- Chief strategy officer and executive VP of football operations Paraag Marathe
The 49ers coaching staff on stage included:
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan
- Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh
- Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower
The following 49ers offseason free agent acquisitions took part:
- Quarterback Brian Hoyer
- Wide receiver Pierre Garçon
The following 49ers rookies were on stage:
- Linebacker Reuben Foster
- Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon
- Quarterback C.J. Beathard
- Running back Joe Williams
Other current 49ers players that took part in the event included the following:
- Offensive tackle Joe Staley
- Linebacker NaVorro Bowman
You can watch the entire event via the video below, which was posted on the 49ers' official Facebook page.
The last time the 49ers held a "State of the Franchise" event was at the beginning of the Mike Singletary head coaching era.