CEO Jed York

General manager John Lynch

President Al Guido

Chief strategy officer and executive VP of football operations Paraag Marathe

Head coach Kyle Shanahan

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh

Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower

Quarterback Brian Hoyer

Wide receiver Pierre Garçon

Linebacker Reuben Foster

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon

Quarterback C.J. Beathard

Running back Joe Williams

Offensive tackle Joe Staley

Linebacker NaVorro Bowman

The San Francisco 49ers held their "2017 State of the Franchise" event on Wednesday night. It gave season ticket holders the opportunity to hear numerous representatives from the team answer questions from moderators Kate Scott and Time Ryan, as well as submitted questions from the fanbase. The 2-hour town hall style event took place at the Santa Clara Convention Center and was streamed like from the 49ers' official website, app, Facebook page, and Twitter.The 49ers representatives included the following from the front office and management:The 49ers coaching staff on stage included:The following 49ers offseason free agent acquisitions took part:The following 49ers rookies were on stage:Other current 49ers players that took part in the event included the following:You can watch the entire event via the video below, which was posted on the 49ers' official Facebook page.The last time the 49ers held a "State of the Franchise" event was at the beginning of the Mike Singletary head coaching era.